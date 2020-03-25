Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Melissa Oliphant maintained a Hold rating on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) yesterday and set a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliphant is ranked #3925 out of 6165 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osisko Gold Royalties with a $10.43 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.43 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average volume of 1.22M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate precious metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.