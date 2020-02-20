Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), with a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.62.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 71.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Agnico Eagle, and Barrick Gold.

Osisko Gold Royalties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.73.

Based on Osisko Gold Royalties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $34.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $86.23 million.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate precious metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.