Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) on August 19 and set a price target of C$23.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.18, close to its 52-week high of $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 81.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Osisko Gold Royalties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.68, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.60 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.17 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average volume of 852.4K.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate precious metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.