Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu maintained a Hold rating on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) on August 6 and set a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 55.4% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Endeavour Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osisko Gold Royalties with a $14.45 average price target, representing a 24.6% upside. In a report issued on August 6, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

Based on Osisko Gold Royalties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.61 million and GAAP net loss of $13.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $132 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.55 million.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate precious metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.