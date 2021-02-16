Osisko Development (RNGTF) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Osisko Development (RNGTF) and a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 54.8% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Torex Gold Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

Osisko Development has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.11.

