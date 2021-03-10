Osino Resources (OSIIF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on March 2, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Osino Resources (OSIIF), with a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Walker covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Mining, RosCan Gold, and Roxgold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Osino Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.81.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Osino Resources’ market cap is currently $91.56M and has a P/E ratio of -10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSIIF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Osino Resources Corp is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia.