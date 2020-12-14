OSI Systems (OSIS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to OSI Systems (OSIS) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 64.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OSI Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.33.

Based on OSI Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $255 million and net profit of $9.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $291 million and had a net profit of $20.74 million.

OSI Systems, Inc. is an integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics & Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. OSI Systems was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.