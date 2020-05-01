OSI Systems (OSIS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on OSI Systems (OSIS) yesterday and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 38.8% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Adesto Technologies, and Avid Technology.

OSI Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.50.

OSI Systems’ market cap is currently $1.32B and has a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSIS in relation to earlier this year.

OSI Systems, Inc. is an integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics & Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. OSI Systems was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.