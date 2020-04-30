Oshkosh (OSK) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Courtney Yakavonis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Oshkosh (OSK), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.3% and a 22.2% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oshkosh is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.33, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $82.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.63 and a one-year low of $46.73. Currently, Oshkosh has an average volume of 839.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, David Sagehorn, the EVP & CFO of OSK sold 25,105 shares for a total of $2,286,624.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment; Defense; Fire and Emergency; and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment produces tactical wheeled vehicles; and supply parts and services for the United States military and other militaries around the world. The Fire and Emergency segment sells commercial and custom fire vehicles; simulators and emergency vehicles primarily for fire departments, airports and other governmental units; and broadcast vehicles for broadcasters and television stations. The Commercial segment includes McNeilus, CON-E-CO, London, Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc (IMT), and Oshkosh Commercial. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, WI.