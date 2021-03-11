OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

OrthoPediatrics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.50, representing a 18.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

OrthoPediatrics’ market cap is currently $933.7M and has a P/E ratio of -33.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.09.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A. Deeter in August 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.