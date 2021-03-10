OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OrthoPediatrics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.50.

The company has a one-year high of $57.42 and a one-year low of $32.21. Currently, OrthoPediatrics has an average volume of 209K.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A. Deeter in August 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.