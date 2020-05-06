OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

OrthoPediatrics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00.

Based on OrthoPediatrics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.95 million and GAAP net loss of $5.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.47 million.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A. Deeter in August 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.