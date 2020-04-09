Orthofix (OFIX) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Orthofix (OFIX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 49.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orthofix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.25.

The company has a one-year high of $57.85 and a one-year low of $22.12. Currently, Orthofix has an average volume of 162.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OFIX in relation to earlier this year.

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.