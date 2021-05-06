Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.9% and a 52.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC offers in vitro diagnostics solutions and services. It provides diagnostic testing solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities. The company operates through three geographic segments such as North America, EMEA, and Greater China. North America segment generates most of the revenue for firm.