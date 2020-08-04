Orsted (DOGEF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker maintained a Hold rating on Orsted (DOGEF) yesterday and set a price target of DKK800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.66, close to its 52-week high of $145.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, ENGIE SA, and EON SE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orsted with a $122.06 average price target.

Based on Orsted’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.23 billion and net profit of $5.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.07 billion and had a net profit of $3.26 billion.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan. The Bioenergy & Thermal Power segment includes the generation of heat and power from combined heat and power plants in Denmark, a gas fired power plant in the Netherlands, and a Renescience plant in the UK. The Distribution & Customer Solutions segment consists of power distribution and sale of power and gas in the wholesale and retail markets in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the UK, as well as optimization and hedging of its overall energy portfolio. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Fredericia, Denmark.