Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Casey Whitman from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF), with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.09, close to its 52-week low of $11.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Whitman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 53.8% success rate. Whitman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Southern First Bancshares, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and City Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orrstown Financial Services with a $16.25 average price target.

Based on Orrstown Financial Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.74 million and net profit of $6.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.05 million and had a net profit of $2.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORRF in relation to earlier this year.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.