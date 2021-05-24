Ormat Technologies (ORA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Ormat Technologies (ORA), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Ormat Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.67.

The company has a one-year high of $128.87 and a one-year low of $53.44. Currently, Ormat Technologies has an average volume of 842.6K.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Products, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants in the United States, and geothermal power plants in other countries. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation and remote power units, and provide services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Other Segment segment offers energy storage, demand response and energy management related services energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.