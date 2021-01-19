Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN), with a price target of $8.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.79, close to its 52-week high of $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Orion Group Holdings with a $7.58 average price target, which is a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Based on Orion Group Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $189 million and net profit of $11.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $200 million and had a net profit of $4.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORN in relation to earlier this year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities; pipelines, bridges, and causeways; and environmental structures. The Concrete segment involves cement pouring for products such as columns, elevated beams, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

