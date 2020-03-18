Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN) today and set a price target of $7.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.71, close to its 52-week low of $1.53.

Orion Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.20.

Based on Orion Group Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $159K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $94.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORN in relation to earlier this year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments.