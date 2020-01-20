Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report issued on January 15, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN), with a price target of $7.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.67, close to its 52-week high of $5.99.

Fratt has an average return of 24.1% when recommending Orion Group Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #3062 out of 5850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orion Group Holdings with a $7.05 average price target.

Based on Orion Group Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $94.42 million.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments.