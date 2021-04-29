Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN) today and set a price target of $8.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Energy Services of America, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orion Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.88.

The company has a one-year high of $6.67 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, Orion Group Holdings has an average volume of 212.9K.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities; pipelines, bridges, and causeways; and environmental structures. The Concrete segment involves cement pouring for products such as columns, elevated beams, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.