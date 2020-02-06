Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released yesterday, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN), with a price target of $7.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.69.

Fratt has an average return of 0.6% when recommending Orion Group Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #5556 out of 5881 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orion Group Holdings with a $7.10 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.99 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Orion Group Holdings has an average volume of 151.2K.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments.