Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Quanta Services, Tutor Perini, and MasTec.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orion Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.10, which is a 61.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.10 price target.

Based on Orion Group Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $159K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $94.42 million.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments.