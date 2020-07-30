Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings (ORN) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 52.9% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Alta Equipment Group, and Bluelinx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orion Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.70.

Based on Orion Group Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $167 million and net profit of $2.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $143 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.92 million.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities; pipelines, bridges, and causeways; and environmental structures. The Concrete segment involves cement pouring for products such as columns, elevated beams, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.