Orion Engineered (OEC) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Sell rating on Orion Engineered (OEC) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Leithead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Ardagh Group SA, and Crown Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orion Engineered with a $13.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.78 and a one-year low of $5.93. Currently, Orion Engineered has an average volume of 573.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OEC in relation to earlier this year.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is used in the reinforcement of rubber in tires and mechanical rubber goods, specialties are used as pigments and performance additives in coatings, polymers, printing and special applications. The company was founded on April 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.