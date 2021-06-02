Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Orion Energy Systems (OESX) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 67.9% and a 56.4% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orion Energy Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Orion Energy Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.25 million and net profit of $4.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.25 million and had a net profit of $2.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OESX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Michael Altschaefl, the CEO of OESX bought 22,045 shares for a total of $92,369.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors. The Engineered Systems segment develops, and sells lighting products, and provides construction, and engineering services for commercial lighting, and energy management systems.The Distribution Services segment markets lighting products to agencies and distributors. The company was founded in April 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.