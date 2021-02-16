Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Orion Energy Systems (OESX) on February 12 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 86.0% and a 58.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Broadwind Energy, and Capstone Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orion Energy Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.69, which is a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.75 price target.

Orion Energy Systems’ market cap is currently $306.5M and has a P/E ratio of 249.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.52.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors. The Engineered Systems segment develops, and sells lighting products, and provides construction, and engineering services for commercial lighting, and energy management systems.The Distribution Services segment markets lighting products to agencies and distributors. The company was founded in April 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.