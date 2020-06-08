Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on June 5, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Orion Energy Systems (OESX), with a price target of $5.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 68.5% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orion Energy Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.33, a 64.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Orion Energy Systems’ market cap is currently $125.3M and has a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.35.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors. The Engineered Systems segment develops, and sells lighting products, and provides construction, and engineering services for commercial lighting, and energy management systems.The Distribution Services segment markets lighting products to agencies and distributors. The company was founded in April 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.