Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Orion Energy Systems (OESX) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 44.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orion Energy Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.58, which is an 89.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.40 and a one-year low of $2.35. Currently, Orion Energy Systems has an average volume of 454.1K.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors. The Engineered Systems segment develops, and sells lighting products, and provides construction, and engineering services for commercial lighting, and energy management systems.The Distribution Services segment markets lighting products to agencies and distributors. The company was founded in April 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

