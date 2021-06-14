Original BARK (BARK) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Original BARK (BARK) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.0% and a 69.6% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Viant Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Original BARK with a $15.00 average price target, which is a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Northern Star Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.