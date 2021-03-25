Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Oric Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.67, representing a 92.0% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.81 and a one-year low of $18.60. Currently, Oric Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 291.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a pipeline of therapies designed to counter resistance mechanisms in cancer by leveraging its expertise within three specific areas: hormone-dependent cancers, precision oncology, and key tumor dependencies. The company has product candidates namely, ORIC-101 and ORIC-533.