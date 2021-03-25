Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and H.C. Wainwright gave Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORIC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Robert W. Baird. Analyst Colleen M. Kusy reiterated a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 25.0% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Surface Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oric Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.25, a 78.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Oric Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $858.5M and has a P/E ratio of -12.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.96.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a pipeline of therapies designed to counter resistance mechanisms in cancer by leveraging its expertise within three specific areas: hormone-dependent cancers, precision oncology, and key tumor dependencies. The company has product candidates namely, ORIC-101 and ORIC-533.