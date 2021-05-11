Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on May 7, Colleen M. Kusy from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 18.2% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oric Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.33, which is a 108.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Oric Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $28.26 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.87 million.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a pipeline of therapies designed to counter resistance mechanisms in cancer by leveraging its expertise within three specific areas: hormone-dependent cancers, precision oncology, and key tumor dependencies. The company has product candidates namely, ORIC-101 and ORIC-533.