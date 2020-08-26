Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.02.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 50.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oric Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, which is a 94.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a pipeline of therapies designed to counter resistance mechanisms in cancer by leveraging its expertise within three specific areas: hormone-dependent cancers, precision oncology, and key tumor dependencies. The company has product candidates namely, ORIC-101 and ORIC-533.