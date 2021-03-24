Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.08.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.0% and a 58.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Oric Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00.

Oric Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $915.1M and has a P/E ratio of -12.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.11.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a pipeline of therapies designed to counter resistance mechanisms in cancer by leveraging its expertise within three specific areas: hormone-dependent cancers, precision oncology, and key tumor dependencies. The company has product candidates namely, ORIC-101 and ORIC-533.