Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Organogenesis Holdings with a $7.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.35 and a one-year low of $2.47. Currently, Organogenesis Holdings has an average volume of 180K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORGO in relation to earlier this year.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical, and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

