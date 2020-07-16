Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.2% and a 48.9% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Organogenesis Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50, a 93.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.73 million and GAAP net loss of $16.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORGO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical, and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

