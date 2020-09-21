Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 50.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Organogenesis Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.67.

The company has a one-year high of $8.34 and a one-year low of $2.47. Currently, Organogenesis Holdings has an average volume of 122.2K.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical, and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.