OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to OrganiGram Holdings (OGI). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for OrganiGram Holdings with a $2.36 average price target.

OrganiGram Holdings’ market cap is currently $670.9M and has a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.89.

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

