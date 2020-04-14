OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on OrganiGram Holdings (OGI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.81, close to its 52-week low of $1.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Dollar General.

OrganiGram Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.52.

Based on OrganiGram Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.15 million and GAAP net loss of $863K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.44 million and had a net profit of $29.48 million.

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

