OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Hold rating to OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

OrganiGram Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.98, representing a 26.9% upside. In a report issued on December 28, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.64 and a one-year low of $1.01. Currently, OrganiGram Holdings has an average volume of 9.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OGI in relation to earlier this year.

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

