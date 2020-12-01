OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) Gets a Hold Rating from Haywood

Haywood analyst Neal Gilmer maintained a Hold rating on OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.29, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilmer is ranked #4479 out of 7119 analysts.

OrganiGram Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.42, implying a 66.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on OrganiGram Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.02 million and GAAP net loss of $89.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.18 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

Read More on OGI: