O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) yesterday and set a price target of $484.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $424.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O’Reilly Auto is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $455.43, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

O’Reilly Auto’s market cap is currently $32.09B and has a P/E ratio of 24.43. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 193.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORLY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, David Oreilly, the COB of ORLY sold 5,165 shares for a total of $2,269,139.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers.