O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.7% and a 79.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O’Reilly Auto is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $572.56, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $539.82 and a one-year low of $373.14. Currently, O’Reilly Auto has an average volume of 573.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORLY in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Missouri, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company is engaged in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers.