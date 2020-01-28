O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 71.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O’Reilly Auto is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $460.50, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $454.31 and a one-year low of $333.44. Currently, O’Reilly Auto has an average volume of 434.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORLY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, David Oreilly, the COB of ORLY sold 5,165 shares for a total of $2,269,139.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers.