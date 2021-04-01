O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on January 8, Seth Sigman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $507.25, close to its 52-week high of $512.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.4% and a 54.8% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O’Reilly Auto is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $550.25.

Based on O’Reilly Auto’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.83 billion and net profit of $393 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.48 billion and had a net profit of $325 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORLY in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Missouri, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company is engaged in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers.