Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.39.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.2% and a 59.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Orchard Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.83, representing a 98.0% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.00 and a one-year low of $3.76. Currently, Orchard Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORTX in relation to earlier this year.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

