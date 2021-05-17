Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.45.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 46.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Orchard Therapeutics with a $15.67 average price target.

Orchard Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $657M and has a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.68.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.