Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.67, close to its 52-week low of $9.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orchard Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $21.64 and a one-year low of $9.78. Currently, Orchard Therapeutics has an average volume of 295.7K.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.