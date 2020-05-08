Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 39.8% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Orchard Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.67, a 123.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Orchard Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $595K and GAAP net loss of $45.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $689K and had a GAAP net loss of $25.06 million.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.